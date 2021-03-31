Two college stars could alter PGA Tour U rankings with Valero Texas Open starts

There wasn't a lot of movement in the latest PGA Tour University rankings, but that could change after this week as a couple of college stars are competing at the Valero Texas Open.

Current No. 5 Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State) and No. 8 Mac Meissner (SMU) are in the field at TPC San Antonio, where their results will count towards this ranking.

In this week's standings, Chun An Yu of Arizona State University leapfrogged UGA's Davis Thompson for the third spot. SMU's Noah Goodwin did the same to teammate Meissner for the seventh position. Oklahoma's Quade Cumming moved up two spots to No. 10.

Here's the current top 15:

1. John Pak, Florida State University

2. Garett Reband, University of Oklahoma

3. Chun An Yu, Arizona State University

4. Davis Thompson, University of Georgia

5. Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State University

6. Sandy Scott, Texas Tech University

7. Noah Goodwin, Southern Methodist University

8. McClure Meissner, Southern Methodist University

9. Trevor Werbylo, University of Arizona

10. Quade Cummins, University of Oklahoma

11. Angus Flanagan, University of Minnesota

12. Michael Feagles, University of Illinois

13. Devon Bling, UCLA

14. Jovan Rebula, Auburn University

15. Cooper Dossey, Baylor University

For complete rankings, click here.