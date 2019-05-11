Tyler Duncan finds himself hunting his first PGA Tour victory through 36 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Duncan enters the weekend at Trinity Forest tied for second place, four shots behind leader Sung Kang after a Friday 66.

The second-year Tour member dropped just one shot in the second round, but really made two mistakes: carding bogey and accidentally hitting his wife in the head when his approach to the 13th green sailed well to the right.

"Took a big bounce and hit her, I guess. I didn't know until after the round," he said. "I had a little mud on the ball, little unfortunate timing there and shot out to the right and didn't get up and down. ...

"I'm just happy she's not hurt."

Oddly, this was not the first time Duncan's wife, Maria, has been hit in the head by a ball and gotten away relatively unscathed.

"Not long after we started dating, she actually got hit in the head by another ball, a random ball from the driving range," he added. "She's dodged two hits to the head. I'm sure most people can't say that."