SAN DIEGO – Tyler McCumber figured he’d be nervous Saturday at the Farmers Insurance Open when he teed off with Tiger Woods in his group for the first time in his career. He didn’t count on being late.

“I think starting the day it didn't help that I was about four minutes late to the tee. Never done that, but it's a good time to start, right?” laughed McCumber, who wasn’t actually late for his tee time.

The PGA Tour rookie recovered and said after a few holes that it started feeling like a normal round only with thousands of fans lining every fairway.

Farmers Insurance Open: Full-field Scores | Full coverage

“I feel like I tried to do as much preparation as I could beforehand, but there's no way to really prepare for that,” McCumber said. “I just sort of adjusted along the way, but it was a great experience. [Woods] made it really comfortable out there.”

McCumber didn’t show any signs of being nervous on his way to a 4-under 68, which was one stroke better than Woods’ 69 Saturday and moved the 28-year-old into a tie for seventh place at 8 under par.