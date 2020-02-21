Tyrrell Hatton still battling wrist, but off to solid start in first event since November

MEXICO CITY – The WGC-Mexico Championship features the world’s best players so it should be no surprise when any particular player finds himself in contention. Tyrrell Hatton might be the exception.

The World Golf Championship is Hatton’s first start anywhere in the world since the European Tour’s finale in November. He’s been sidelined since then following off-season surgery on his right wrist.

Considering his nearly three months of inactivity it’s understandable if Hatton’s rounds of 69-68 were very much a pleasant surprise.

“[The wrist] is a lot better than it was. It's still not 100 percent,” said Hatton, who is tied for seventh place at 5 under par, six off the lead.

Hatton said he still feels a “twinge” in his wrist while he’s warming up but is pain-free on the golf course.

“Obviously the back end of last year, every club was uncomfortable, so I'm kind of glad that's behind me," he said, "and hopefully I can move forward and the wrist gets back to 100 percent."