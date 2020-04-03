U.S. Women's Open postponed, moved to December

The 75th U.S. Women’s Open is the latest major championship to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but golf fans won’t have to wait to learn the new dates.

With Friday’s news of the postponement, the USGA also announced Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas, will host the event Dec. 10-13. The club was originally scheduled to host June 4-7.

It will mark the first time a women’s major championship will be played in December.

This is the third women’s major of the year to be rescheduled. The ANA Inspiration was originally scheduled to be played this week but was moved to Sept. 10-13. The Evian Championship was moved back two weeks to Aug. 6-9.

With reduced daylight hours in the new U.S. Women’s Open December dates, the USGA plans to play the first two rounds over both the club’s Jackrabbit and Cypress Creek courses. The final two rounds will be played on the Cypress Creek Course.

U.S. Women’s Open qualifying dates will be rescheduled, with the possibility of some new locations.

The USGA is also reviewing the possibility of altering exemption categories.

“The USGA remains committed to hosting the U.S. Women’s Open in 2020,” USGA CEO Mike Davis said. “We are grateful to the LPGA and our broadcast partner Fox for their terrific collaboration in finding a new date for the championship. Our priority remains ensuring the safety of all involved with the U.S. Women’s Open, while still providing the world’s best players the opportunity to compete this year.”

The latest a women’s major has ever finished is Nov. 28. Kathy Whitworth won The Titleholders on that date in 1965.

The average high temperature in Houston in mid-December is 65 degrees. There’s almost four hours less of daylight in mid-December than there is in June in Houston.