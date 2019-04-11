Valentino Dixon spent 27 years in prison for a crime that he didn't commit. His incredible story is documented in Golf Film's "27 Years - The Exoneration of Valentio Dixon" (which you can view in full as a GolfPass member).
During his incarceration, Dixon drew golf images, including those of holes at Augusta National, despite having never played the game or visited a course.
This week, Dixon, who was released from prison in September after his conviction for a 1991 murder was overturned, visited Augusta National. He is documenting his trip on social media, which has included meetings with Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Tom Watson and Brooks Koepka.
Friends for life. A day I dreamed about with the man who made all of this possible @MaxAdlerGD at #TheMasters #golfdigest Persistence and drive -V.D. pic.twitter.com/n3eJKAyfMq— Valentino Dixon (@ValentinoDixon) April 9, 2019