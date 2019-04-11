Valentino Dixon spent 27 years in prison for a crime that he didn't commit. His incredible story is documented in Golf Film's "27 Years - The Exoneration of Valentio Dixon" (which you can view in full as a GolfPass member).

During his incarceration, Dixon drew golf images, including those of holes at Augusta National, despite having never played the game or visited a course.

This week, Dixon, who was released from prison in September after his conviction for a 1991 murder was overturned, visited Augusta National. He is documenting his trip on social media, which has included meetings with Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Tom Watson and Brooks Koepka.