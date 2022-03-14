Viktor Hovland picks up Kevin Streelman after hole-in-one at The Players

Getty Images

Viktor Hovland is a strong man.

He proved it Monday at The Players, where he aced the par-3 eighth hole – the penultimate hole of his third round – and then proceeded to grab playing competitor Kevin Streelman from behind and lift him up into the air.

The ace came from 219 yards and marked the eighth on TPC Sawgrass' eighth hole in tournament history. The last player to record a hole-in-one prior to Hovland was Brendon Todd in last year's second round.

Hovland now has two aces on Tour, his first coming at the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he holed out on the par-3 14th hole at Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course.

