Want golf with your Super Bowl prop bets? How about Phil Mickelson vs. Tyreek Hill?

It's officially Super Bowl week, which means that bettors of every shape and size have dozens of prop bets to pore over as the Kansas City Chiefs get set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Included among them are a few that touch upon the performances of some of golf's biggest names.

Oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook have unleashed a wide variety of prop bets ahead of Sunday's big game in Miami, some of which tie the action on the football field to results elsewhere in pro basketball, college hoops and European soccer. There are also a few cross-sport prop bets that include golf, with the PGA Tour heading to Arizona for the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the European Tour in the Middle East for the Saudi International.

Here's a look at some of the prop bets involving golf, with the action tied to various final-round results on Sunday (Note: should the golfer in a given matchup miss the cut, the wager in question would be refunded):

Total points scored by both teams in the first quarter (-1.5) vs. Total fairways hit by Justin Thomas in the WMPO final round