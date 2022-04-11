Washington's R.J. Manke, OSU's Eugenio Chacarra headline Haskins Award Watch List

The regular season is almost over, and the race is wide open for the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel.

Of the 15 players who made the latest watch list, the penultimate one of the season, five players boast two victories while no one has three. Washington's R.J. Manke has the most top-3 finishes with eight, including two wins. Oklahoma State's Eugenio Chacarra and Oklahoma's Chris Gotterup are among the other players with two wins apiece.

The Haskins Award is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and last season's winner, John Pak.

Here are the 15 players, listed in alphabetical order, named to the latest Haskins Award Watch List:

Ludvig Aberg, Jr., Texas Tech

Wins: The Prestige

Other results: second, Aggie Invitational; T-3, Valspar Collegiate; T-5, Cabo Collegiate; T-9, Blessings Intercollegiate; T-15, Amer Ari Invitational; T-26, Maridoe Collegiate; T-31, Carmel Cup

Sam Bennett, Sr., Texas A&M

Wins: Louisiana Classics

Other finishes: T-2, Johns Burns Intercollegiate; third, Aggie Invitational; T-3, Maridoe Collegiate; T-3, Golf Club of Collegiate; T-22, Valspar Collegiate

Fred Biondi, Jr., Florida

Wins: Gators Invitational, Calusa Cup

Other finishes: T-2, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-7, Linger Longer Invitational; T-13, Isleworth Collegiate; T-27, Sea Best Invitational

Michael Brennan, Soph., Wake Forest

Wins: Colonial Collegiate, Old Town Club Collegiate

Other results: second, Southwestern Invitational; third, Calusa Cup; T-9, Wake Forest Invitational; T-28, Maridoe Collegiate; T-34, Valspar Collegiate; T-37, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Sr., Illinois

Wins: Boilermaker Invitational

Other results: second, Hoosier Collegiate; T-3, Isleworth Collegiate; fourth, NIT; T-4, Mobile Bay Intercollegiate; T-12, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; 14th, Blessings Intercollegiate; T-16, Augusta Haskins Award Invitational; T-21, Southern Highlands Collegiate

Pierceson Coody, Sr., Texas

Wins: Augusta Haskins Award Invitational

Other results: T-11, Colonial Collegiate; T-12, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-34, Maridoe Collegiate

Chris Gotterup, Sr., Oklahoma

Wins: East Lake Cup, Puerto Rico Classic

Other finishes: T-3, Colonial Collegiate; T-3, Maridoe Collegiate; T-9, NIT; T-14, Carmel Cup; T-50, Southern Highlands Collegiate

Palmer Jackson, Jr., Notre Dame

Wins: Jackson T. Stephens Cup

Other results: T-3, Windon Memorial; T-4, Watersound Invitational; T-4, Marquette Intercollegiate; T-4, Gopher Invitational; T-9, Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic; T-9, Schenkel Invitational; T-10, Stitch Intercollegiate; 13th, Fighting Irish Classic; T-23, Augusta Haskins Award Invitational

Frederik Kjettrup, Fr., Florida State

Wins: The All-American

Other results: second, Valspar Collegiate; T-2, Daniel Island Intercollegiate; third, Watersound Invitational; T-5, Cabo Collegiate; T-8, Jackson T. Stephens Cup; T-18, Mobile Bay Intercollegiate; T-20, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Sr., Oklahoma State

Wins: Amer Ari Invitational, NIT

Other finishes: T-2, Augusta Haskins Award Invitational; T-3, Gators Invitational; fourth, East Lake Cup; T-6, Carmel Cup; ninth, Cabo Collegiate; T-13, Colonial Collegiate; T-20, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-32, General Hackler Collegiate

R.J. Manke, Sr., Washington

Wins: Fighting Irish Classic, Oregon State Invitational

Other results: second, Duck Invitational; second, Windon Memorial; T-2, Lamkin San Diego Classic; T-2, Husky Invitational; T-3, Amer Ari Invitational; T-3, Maui Jim Intercollegiate; T-18, Southwestern Invitational; T-57, The Goodwin

Logan McAllister, Sr., Oklahoma

Wins: Carmel Cup

Other finishes: T-3, Colonial Collegiate; T-7, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-12, East Lake Cup; T-16, NIT; T-16, Puerto Rico Classic; T-18, Maridoe Collegiate

Trent Phillips, Soph., Georgia

Wins: Williams Cup

Other results: second, Carmel Cup; second, Linger Longer Invitational; fourth, Puerto Rico Classic; fourth, Calusa Cup; T-10, Southwestern Invitational; T-28, Colonial Collegiate; T-32, Southern Highlands Collegiate

Cole Sherwood, Soph., Vanderbilt

Wins: Cabo Collegiate, Mason Rudolph Championship

Other results: fourth, The Prestige; T-4, Linger Longer Invitational; T-18, Williams Cup; 41st, Carmel Cup

Cameron Sisk, Jr., Arizona State

Wins: Maridoe Collegiate

Other results: T-2, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-2, Southwestern Invitational; T-5, Isleworth Collegiate; T-10, Amer Ari Invitational; T-12, East Lake Cup; T-17, Valspar Collegiate; T-23, Oregon Duck Invitational; T-48, Cabo Collegiate

Michael Thorbjornsen, Soph., Stanford

Wins: None

Other results: second, Cabo Collegiate; T-2, Colonial Collegiate; T-7, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-8, The Goodwin; T-15, Amer Ari Invitational; T-16, The Prestige; T-23, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-34, St. Mary’s Invitational