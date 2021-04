Sitting at 2 over par for the tournament, Bernd Wiesberger had an eagle putt at the par-5 15th on Thursday to get back to level par at the Masters.

But his downhill putt raced down the slope, past the hole, down the bank, and into Rae's Creek.

Wiesberger bogeyed the hole and dropped another shot at the par-3 16th. After making the turn at 1 under par, Wiesberger fell to 4 over. He birdied the par-4 17th for a 3-over 75.