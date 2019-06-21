Watch: Bhullar wins BMW M8 Coupe with hole-in-one

Getty Images

A hole-in-one is always a special shot that one will probably remember for the rest of their life, but it goes up a few notches when there is a car on the line.

And that was the case on Friday at the BMW International, where Gaganjeet Bhullar earned a BMW M8 Coupe for his ace at Munich Eichenried Golf Club's 17th hole.

The nine-time Asian Tour winner's shot from 204 yards was a thing of beauty, matching the brand new car he's taking home for his effort.

That celebration, however, could use some work.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Kaymer (66) put on birdie fest, leads BMW by two

BY Associated Press  — 

Former champion Martin Kaymer thrilled home fans with a 6-under 66 that gave him a two-shot lead after the second round of the BMW International Open on Friday.
Golf Central

Kaymer 1 shot back at BMW International Open

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Martin Kaymer fired an opening 5-under 67 and sits just one shot off the lead at the BMW International Open.