Watch: Bhullar wins BMW M8 Coupe with hole-in-one

A hole-in-one is always a special shot that one will probably remember for the rest of their life, but it goes up a few notches when there is a car on the line.
And that was the case on Friday at the BMW International, where Gaganjeet Bhullar earned a BMW M8 Coupe for his ace at Munich Eichenried Golf Club's 17th hole.
🚨 HOLE-IN-ONE-ALERT! 🚨@GagsBhullar wins the €194,000 @BMW M8 Coupé!#BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/HypmOrgX7O— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 21, 2019
The nine-time Asian Tour winner's shot from 204 yards was a thing of beauty, matching the brand new car he's taking home for his effort.
That celebration, however, could use some work.