Watch: Bhullar wins BMW M8 Coupe with hole-in-one

A hole-in-one is always a special shot that one will probably remember for the rest of their life, but it goes up a few notches when there is a car on the line.

And that was the case on Friday at the BMW International, where Gaganjeet Bhullar earned a BMW M8 Coupe for his ace at Munich Eichenried Golf Club's 17th hole.

The nine-time Asian Tour winner's shot from 204 yards was a thing of beauty, matching the brand new car he's taking home for his effort.

That celebration, however, could use some work.