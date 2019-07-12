Another day, another ace at the Scottish Open.

After an opening round where both Trevor Immelman and Kalle Samooja made holes-in-one on The Renaissance Club's 15th hole, Bradley Dredge one-upped on Friday - with an ace that won him a brand new car.

Dredge's 1 may look the same on the scorecard as any other ace, but his shot that found the bottom of the hole from 203 yards out on the par-3 17th hole won him a BMW X7 luxury SUV.

The two-time European Tour winner's ace was part of an 8-under 63 that got him back into Scottish Open mix.

However, even if Dredge doesn't keep moving up the leaderboard on the weekend, he can rest easy knowing he's driving home in style.