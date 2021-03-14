Watch: Brendon Todd shanks tee shot almost onto real island at par-3 17th

Getty Images

There is an actual island about 35 yards right of the the island green on the par-3 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass. It hosts a tree and some pretty flowers and a nearby camera tower and, likely, some balls from amateur hacks who play the Stadium Course.

It almost got Brendon Todd's ball on Sunday.

Todd shanked his tee shot on the 17th and his ball came much closer to the little island than to the island green.

Todd went to the drop zone and managed to find dry land with his third shot, but still made a triple-bogey 6.

What would have happened if Todd's ball had landed on the island? Well, it's part of the penalty area and he technically could have played it from there ... if he could have borrowed the camera man's boat and gotten there.

More articles like this

Brendon Todd
Fantasy Central

Def. champ not betting favorite in Bermuda

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Brendon Todd is the defending champion of this week's Bermuda Championship and the only top-50 player in the field.
News & Opinion

It's time that Comeback POY award makes comeback

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The Comeback Player of the Year award needs a ... comeback. It's time to give Brendon Todd his due after the season he just had.

todd_1920_pga20_d1_finish
Golf Central

Todd (65) on top once again, tied for PGA lead

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Brendon Todd's first-round 65 on Thursday at TPC Harding Park was a testament to his resilience, which propelled him into the lead with Jason Day at 5 under par.