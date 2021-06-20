Watch: Bryson DeChambeau a wind blow away from a U.S. Open ace, takes solo lead

Getty Images

Get in the hole ... ah, so close! 

Defending U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau was one roll away from acing the par-3 eighth at Torrey Pines, but a tap-in for birdie would give him the solo lead in the final round. 

Through the front-nine, DeChambeau was atop the leader board at 5 under, with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa and Louis Oosthuizen all within two shots.

That shot put DeChambeau closer - but maybe not as close as he was to sinking that shot - to becoming the first back-to-back U.S. Open winner since ... who else ... Koepka in 2018. 

