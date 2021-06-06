Watch: Collin Morikawa is all of us when he whiffs on rough shot at the Memorial

Getty Images

While co-leading the Memorial at Murfield Village's par-4 sixth, Collin Morikawa had a swing he probably wants back. 

A chip from the rough went wrong. 

“I believe that was a whiff,” CBS on-course reporter Dottie Pepper said. 

Morikawa got a little too much under it and the ball went nowhere.  He immediately took a step away from the shot, put his pitching wedge in his mouth, closed his eyes and took a deep breath to not let that one get too much in his head. 

"It’s a body blow,” CBS commentator Frank Nobilo said. “We’ve all done it. It’s how you feel afterwards. You have to play the same shot again.” 

Memorial Tournament: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Most...no, all golfers know the feeling of whiffing and having to play the same shot again. However, most golfers can't relate to doing it while co-leading in the final round of a PGA Tour event -- or just on the PGA Tour in general. 

And what makes Morikawa not only a professional, but one of the top players in the world is being able to bounce back quickly, which he did, bogeying the hole but falling 2 under the lead. 

He would eventually find his way back atop the leaderboard, forcing a playoff with eventual winner Patrick Cantlay, which Morikawa, who won at Muirfield Village last year in the Workday Charity Open, would lose in the first playoff hole. 

