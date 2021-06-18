Watch: Eagle make injects life into Bryson DeChambeau's U.S. Open chances

The defending champion isn't going away that easily.

Bryson DeChambeau capped his first nine Friday at Torrey Pines with an eagle on the par-5 18th hole to help him move back into red numbers at the U.S. Open.

DeChambeau, who was 4 over with five holes to play in his opening round on Thursday, rallied to post a 2-over 73 in that first round. He then bounced back from two bogeys in his first three holes Friday to birdied Nos. 13 and 16 before carding eagle at No. 18, where he hit a 338-yard drive, hit his second shot to 24 feet and made the putt.

The eagle lifted DeChambeau back to even par, and he sunk a 9-footer at the par-4 first hole to return to 1 under for the first time since the second hole on Thursday.