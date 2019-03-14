It may be a little too early to crown this "the shot" of The Players, but Harris English is certainly in the conversation.

After going out in 1-over 37 at TPC Sawgrass, English got his stroke back and more by holing out for albatross on the par-5 11th hole.

After finding the fairway with a 300-yard drive off the tee, English found the bottom of the cup with his second shot from 236 yards out.

The 29-year-old is looking for his third PGA Tour win and first since 2013.

If he's in the mix come Sunday, he'll have this shot to thank.