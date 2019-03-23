On Moving Day at the Valspar Championship, Jason Kokrak was quietly making his way up the leaderboard until the roar from his tee shot on No. 15 could no longer keep his round a secret.

Kokrak was two shots off the lead before putting his tee in the ground on the par-3 15th hole, but after his shot rolled perfectly in the center of the cup, he was tied atop the leaderboard with defending champion Paul Casey.

Kokrak used an 8-iron to make his ace from 219 yards.

His hole-in-one was just the third in Valspar tournament history, and second in his PGA Tour career. The 33-year-old is still looking for his first PGA Tour victory.