Watch: Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie each card aces at WGC-Mexico Championship

Getty Images

Jon Rahm began his Moving Day at the WGC-Mexico Championship a ways down the leaderboard, but quickly made up ground thanks to four consecutive birdies to begin his day.

The exciting action didn't stop there, though, as Rahm collected two more as part of his outward-nine 30 to shoot up into contention.

By the time Rahm had reached the par-3 17th, he had carded three more birdies to get to 8 under on the day and 9 under on the week. As if his day hadn't already been exciting enough, this happened next.

The reaction says it all for the newly-minted European Tour Player of the Year. He carded a third-round 61 and became the fifth player to shoot 61 in a WGC event.

But he wasn't the first one to card a one on the scorecard Saturday at Chapultapec Golf Club.

Earlier in the day, at the par-3 seventh, Chez Reavie's tee shot found the bottom of the cup for his fifth career hole-in-one. It marks his second ace on the PGA Tour in as many months. He also notched one in August at the Tour Championship.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Watch: Im's physics-defying bounce in Mexico

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

There are lucky bounces, and then there are lucky bounces like the one Sungjae Im got Friday at the WGC-Mexico Championship.
Golf Central

Battling wrist, Hatton off to solid start in return

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

In his first start since November, Tyrrell Hatton is still battling a painful wrist, but is also off to a nice start in the WGC-Mexico Championship.
News & Opinion

Bryson leading in Mexico with power, putting

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Bryson DeChambeau is crushing the ball in the high-altitude WGC-Mexico Championship. But it's his putter that has him in the lead through two rounds.