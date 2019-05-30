Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy had everyone's initial attention Thursday morning at Muirfiled Village, but it was Jordan Spieth who stole the spotlight.

Playing alongside McIlroy and Justin Thomas, who was making his first start since the Masters because of a wrist injury, Spieth made four birdies over his opening nine holes (beginning at the 10th).

It began with this chip-in for birdie at the par-5 11th.

Continued with this approach shot at the par-4 14th.

Then this birdie at the par-5 15th.

And concluded with this approach shot at the par-4 18th.

This is fun to watch.@JordanSpieth is feeling it.



He makes the turn in 32 and is two off the lead.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/Gfny7HTk4L — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 30, 2019

Well, not really concluded. Spieth kept adding red numbers to his card on the front nine. He birdied the par-4 third.

Kept his card clean with this chip-in par at the fourth.

Tough lie in the rough. 😨



Pitches it over the green. 😤



Holes it for par. 🤯@JordanSpieth can do no wrong on Thursday @MemorialGolf. 🤷‍♂️#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/ZMp2C5ypuB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 30, 2019

And then rolled in this eagle at the par-5 fifth to tie for the lead.

Spieth would bogey the par-3 eighth, his lone blemish in Round 1, to shoot 6-under 66. He finished one shot off the lead.