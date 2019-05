Lucas Bjerregaard and Lucas Glover played alongside each other in the final round of the 101st PGA Championship.

Playing the 206-yard, par-3 17th, Bjerregaard one-hopped a hole-in-one with a 6-iron. Glover, who won the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage, hit his tee shot into the back bunker, but provided a highlight of his own with a hole-out. Check out both of them:

Two players, three shots, no putts, one first name.