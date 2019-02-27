We've long marveled at how well 8-year-old Tommy Morrissey can strike a golf ball using his one arm.
Well, he's equally impressive with a baseball bat in his hand.
Morrissey plays for the Palm Beach Gardens Florida Youth Athletic Association Little League club named the Cardinals. And after getting a lesson from former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Chris Carpenter, who was a surprisingly good hitting in his own right, Morrissey smacked a home run this past weekend.
And for good measure, mashed another one in the next game.
