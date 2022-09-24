×

Watch (or don't watch): Scottie Scheffler hits untimely shank at Presidents Cup

The world No. 1 is one of us.

Though the U.S. have dominated early at Quail Hollow Club, Scottie Scheffler hasn't had the best of Presidents Cup, going 0-2-1 through three sessions and being benched for Saturday afternoon's fourballs.

Oh, and he hit a shank.

The errant shot came off the tee at the par-3 10th hole during he and Sam Burns' foursomes match against K.H. Lee and Tom Kim on Saturday morning.

Burns saves the day after Scheffler's errant shot

Burns was able to get the next shot on the green, but Scheffler couldn't make the lengthy par save. With two putts from 15 feet to win the hole, the Internationals were conceded birdie.

