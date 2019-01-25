Watch: Cantlay misses cut after heartbreaking break on final hole

Patrick Cantlay needed to birdie his final hole Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open to make the cut.

But the flagstick on the 18th green at Torrey Pines' North Course had other plans.

Cantlay's approach struck the stick and ricocheted away from the hole. Instead of Cantlay tapping in to move to 3 under and into the weekend, he ended up missing a 40-footer for birdie.

Cantlay was looking for his fifth straight worldwide top-10 finish, too.

Just heartbreaking.

