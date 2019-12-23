Watch: Mickelson presents Santa with Ryder Cup wish

Getty Images

Has Phil Mickelson been naughty or nice this year? We will find out next year in Wisconsin.

Mickelson had the one and only Santa Claus on his most recent Phireside with Phil episode, where Mickelson asked Santa for a Ryder Cup victory in 2020. Of course, the wasn't all of Mickelson's Christmas wish; he also wanted to be "involved" in the win at Whistling Straits.

As a player? As a captain? Mickelson, who missed a team competition this year for the first time since 1993, didn't specify.

However, the video reveals that Mickelson asked for a similar gift in 2018 in Paris, but was ultimately denied because he was, according to Santa, on the naughty list for his 2018 U.S. Open antics at Shinnecock Hills.

Mickelson did redeem himself, making the nice list last Christmas and being rewarded with "a win, calves and abs" in 2019.

One word of advice, though, Phil: don't challenge Santa's spelling.

More articles like this
Grill Room

Photos: Rahm marries Kelley Cahill in Spain

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Jon Rahm married Kelley Cahill on Friday at his childhood church, Basilica of Begoña in Bilbao, Spain, and the photos are stunning.
Grill Room

Fans have lots of jokes about Tiger's high hat

BY Grill Room Team  — 

The Twittersphere, as it does best, couldn't resist poking fun at Tiger Woods and his ill-fitting hat on Day 1 of the Presidents Cup.
Grill Room

Nicklaus' Rolex watch sells for $1 million

BY Grill Room Team  — 

Jack Nicklaus wore his gold Rolex for more than 50 years and you, too, can wear it if you have lots and lots and lots of money.