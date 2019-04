It's almost as if he was just laying up to an angle and a number off the tee.

Coming off a birdie at the the par-5 13th, Woods sniped his drive at the par-4 14th left of the fairway.

From 152 yards, he managed to loft his approach over the trees to 25 feet, setting up a putt for birdie.

The birdie pushed Woods to 3 under par through 14 holes and into a tie for the lead.