The Payne’s Valley Golf Course, a Tiger Woods design at Big Cedar Lodge outside of Branson, Missouri, features a par-3 19th hole tucked inside a limestone lagoon with a towering waterfall.

It’s a thing of beauty, one that had produced only 12 holes-in-one since it’s opening in 2020. That was until Aug. 18.

That day featured a pair of aces within a few minutes of one another, courtesy Susan Stevens and Billye Hollister. And, they were both captured on video. Take a look: