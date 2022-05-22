×

WATCH: Will Zalatoris avoids catastrophe with remarkable up-and-down off cart path

Getty Images

TULSA, Okla. – The bunkers have caused some problems for players this week at Southern Hills, as has the thick Bermuda rough, but what about the concrete?

When Will Zalatoris went long of the par-3 sixth green in Sunday’s final round and nearly ended up on 61st St. in Tulsa, he decided the best option was to take an unplayable and drop on the cart path.

His ball proceeded to settle into a groove on the cart path, but it was still the best option for Zalatoris, who was tied for the lead at the time of his tee shot.

What could’ve been a disaster for the Wake Forest product turned into an incredible bogey and perhaps the up-and-down of the week, after he pitched it off the concrete and onto the green before sinking the 8-footer to walk off with a four.

A win today would be Zalatoris’ first major championship and his first win on the PGA Tour.

