WATCH: Will Zalatoris' chip lands on top of Matt Fitzpatrick's ball marker

This doesn't happen often — if ever.

In Round 1 of the Genesis Scottish Open, Will Zalatoris, on the Renaissance Club's par-3 16th, chipped from beside the green for birdie. Zalatoris' attempt lipped out and then rolled several feet, stopping on playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick's ball marker — a poker chip.

The situation was so bizarre, their caddies even took out their phones to capture the moment.

The ball marker was removed and both players putted from the same spot.