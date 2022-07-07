×

WATCH: Will Zalatoris' chip lands on top of Matt Fitzpatrick's ball marker

Getty Images

This doesn't happen often — if ever. 

In Round 1 of the Genesis Scottish Open, Will Zalatoris, on the Renaissance Club's par-3 16th, chipped from beside the green for birdie. Zalatoris' attempt lipped out and then rolled several feet, stopping on playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick's ball marker — a poker chip.

Full-field scores from Genesis Scottish Open

The situation was so bizarre, their caddies even took out their phones to capture the moment.

The ball marker was removed and both players putted from the same spot. 

More articles like this
Golf Central

U.S. Open champ Fitz adjusting to new normal

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Matt Fitzpatrick will have time, eventually, to reflect on what he accomplished at the U.S. Open.
Golf Central

Fitzpatrick breaks top 10 of OWGR for first time

BY Patricia Duffy  — 

U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick has catapulted into the Official World Golf Ranking top 10 for the first time in his career.
News & Opinion

'Work ethic like no other' wins Fitz U.S. Open

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Matt Fitzpatrick finally broke through for his first major - and PGA Tour win - Sunday at the 122nd U.S. Open.