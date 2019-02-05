PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The storm that tore apart tournament infrastructure last weekend has long passed, but weather looks like it will remain a factor at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week.

Players in stocking caps made their way through bone-chilling wind and scattered showers in Tuesday’s practice rounds as work crews rebuilt damaged areas. More cold and rain is expected as the week progresses.

“I’ve been playing in hail stones, and I’m still smiling,” Tommy Fleetwood said of his first visit to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Englishman said he marveled at the beauty of Pebble Beach Golf Links while playing 18 holes Tuesday, but the cold and wet conditions reminded him of what he so often experiences back in his British homeland.

“Dunhill can get like that,” Fleetwood said. “That can get very cold.

“The Open Championship, you have seen over the years, that's hit and miss. We can get a beautiful summer, or we can get a really rough patch. Basically, any event in the U.K. can get like that.”

Fleetwood said Pebble Beach was playing tough.

“The ball's going nowhere,” Fleetwood said. “It’s cold, it's windy, so everything feels like it's playing a long way at the moment.”

Forecasters predict a low of 38 degrees early Wednesday morning with temperatures expected to climb no higher than the mid-50s all week. Scattered showers are forecast to come through Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s clearly more challenging with the weather like it is,” Fleetwood said. “But that's also a good thing. It's not supposed to be easy, is it?”