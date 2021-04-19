This week in golf (April 19-25): TV schedule, tee times for Zurich Classic, LA Open and more

Here's a look at what's happening on the PGA Tour and elsewhere this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Thursday-Sunday, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
Course specs: Par 72, 7,425 yards, designed by Pete Dye
Purse: $7.4 million
Defending champions: Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer (fueled by Skittles, Rahm and Palmer won by three shots over Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia in 2019, the last time this event was played)
Notables in the field: Rahm/Palmer, Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton/Danny Willett, Cameron Champ/Tony Finau, Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa/Matthew Wolff, Scottie Scheffler/Bubba Watson, Billy Horschel/Sam Burns, Louis Oosthuizen/Charl Schwartzel, J.B. Holmes/Robert Garrigus, Scott Piercy/Akshay Bhatia, Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft, Martin Laird/Nick Taylor, D.J. Trahan/Ricky Barnes
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
LPGA
Hugel-Air Premia LA Open
Thursday-Sunday, Wilshire CC, Los Angeles
Course specs: Par 71, 6,450 yards, designed by Norman Macbeth
Purse: $1.5 million
Defending champion: Minjee Lee (defeated Sei Young Kim by two shots in 2019)
Notables in the field: Lee, Kim, Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Inbee Park, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Michelle Wie, Sophia Popov, Patty Tavatanakit, Gabi Ruffels, Jennifer Kupcho, Brittany Altomare
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
European Tour
Gran Canaria Lopesan Open
Thursday-Sunday, Lopesan Meloneras Golf, Gran Canaria, Spain
Course specs: Par 70, 6,503 yards
Purse: 1.5 million euros
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Notables in the field: Lucas Bjerregaard, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Eddie Pepperell, Thorbjorn Olesen, John Catlin, Sam Horsfield, Grant Forrest, Chris Wood, Toby Tree
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Other notable events
KORN FERRY TOUR: Veritex Bank Championship, Texas Rangers GC, Arlington, Texas, Thursday-Sunday
SYMETRA TOUR: Copper Rock Championship, Copper Rock GC, Hurricane, Utah, Thursday-Saturday
USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur Four Ball, Maridoe GC, Carrollton, Texas (April 24-28)
Anniversaries
- Monday (1987): Davis Love III earns the first PGA Tour victory of his career at the RBC Heritage.
- Wednesday (1974): Lee Elder wins the Monsanto Open and becomes the first Black player to earn an invitation to the Masters.
- Thursday (1984): Nick Faldo earns his first PGA Tour victory at the RBC Heritage.
- Friday (1951): Charlie Brown, in describing various trees to his friend Violet, mistakes a flagstick for a “bamboo tree” in the first golf-themed Peanuts comic strip.
- Sunday (1996): President John F. Kennedy’s golf equipment, split into lots of woods, irons, and putters, sells at a Sotheby’s auction for $1.3 million.