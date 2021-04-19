This week in golf (April 19-25): TV schedule, tee times for Zurich Classic, LA Open and more

Here's a look at what's happening on the PGA Tour and elsewhere this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Thursday-Sunday, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

Course specs: Par 72, 7,425 yards, designed by Pete Dye

Purse: $7.4 million

Defending champions: Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer (fueled by Skittles, Rahm and Palmer won by three shots over Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia in 2019, the last time this event was played)

Notables in the field: Rahm/Palmer, Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton/Danny Willett, Cameron Champ/Tony Finau, Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa/Matthew Wolff, Scottie Scheffler/Bubba Watson, Billy Horschel/Sam Burns, Louis Oosthuizen/Charl Schwartzel, J.B. Holmes/Robert Garrigus, Scott Piercy/Akshay Bhatia, Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft, Martin Laird/Nick Taylor, D.J. Trahan/Ricky Barnes

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

LPGA

Hugel-Air Premia LA Open

Thursday-Sunday, Wilshire CC, Los Angeles

Course specs: Par 71, 6,450 yards, designed by Norman Macbeth

Purse: $1.5 million

Defending champion: Minjee Lee (defeated Sei Young Kim by two shots in 2019)

Notables in the field: Lee, Kim, Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Inbee Park, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Michelle Wie, Sophia Popov, Patty Tavatanakit, Gabi Ruffels, Jennifer Kupcho, Brittany Altomare

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

European Tour

Gran Canaria Lopesan Open

Thursday-Sunday, Lopesan Meloneras Golf, Gran Canaria, Spain

Course specs: Par 70, 6,503 yards

Purse: 1.5 million euros

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Lucas Bjerregaard, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Eddie Pepperell, Thorbjorn Olesen, John Catlin, Sam Horsfield, Grant Forrest, Chris Wood, Toby Tree

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Other notable events

KORN FERRY TOUR: Veritex Bank Championship, Texas Rangers GC, Arlington, Texas, Thursday-Sunday

SYMETRA TOUR: Copper Rock Championship, Copper Rock GC, Hurricane, Utah, Thursday-Saturday

USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur Four Ball, Maridoe GC, Carrollton, Texas (April 24-28)

Anniversaries