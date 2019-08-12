This week in golf (Aug. 12-18): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

BMW Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Medinah Country Club (No. 3), Medinah, IL

Course specs: Par 72, 7,657 yards

Purse: $9.25 million

Defending champion: Keegan Bradley

Notables in the field: Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas

Tee times: N/A

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, Noon-3:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (NBC); Sunday, Noon-2:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 2-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 9:45 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

Korn Ferry Tour

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

Thursday-Sunday, The Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course), Columbus, OH.

Course specs: Par 71, 7,455 yards

Purse: $1,000,000

Defending champion: Robert Streb

Notables in the field: Viktor Hovland, Robert Streb, Shawn Stefani, Bo Hoag, Kristoffer Ventura

Tee times: N/A

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3:00-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 2:00-4:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

DICK'S Sporting Goods Open​​​​​​​

Friday-Sunday, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, NY.

Course specs: Par 72, 7,040 yards

Purse: $2,050,000

Defending champion: Bart Bryant

Notables in the field: Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, Kenny Perry, Retief Goosen

Tee times: N/A

TV schedule: Friday, 7:00-9:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5:00-7:00 p.m.; Sunday, 4:30-7:00 p.m.