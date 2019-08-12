This week in golf (Aug. 12-18): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
BMW Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Medinah Country Club (No. 3), Medinah, IL
Course specs: Par 72, 7,657 yards
Purse: $9.25 million
Defending champion: Keegan Bradley
Notables in the field: Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas
Tee times: N/A
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, Noon-3:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (NBC); Sunday, Noon-2:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 2-6 p.m. ET (NBC)
PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 9:45 a.m.-3 p.m. ET
Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
Thursday-Sunday, The Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course), Columbus, OH.
Course specs: Par 71, 7,455 yards
Purse: $1,000,000
Defending champion: Robert Streb
Notables in the field: Viktor Hovland, Robert Streb, Shawn Stefani, Bo Hoag, Kristoffer Ventura
Tee times: N/A
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3:00-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 2:00-4:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
DICK'S Sporting Goods Open
Friday-Sunday, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, NY.
Course specs: Par 72, 7,040 yards
Purse: $2,050,000
Defending champion: Bart Bryant
Notables in the field: Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, Kenny Perry, Retief Goosen
Tee times: N/A
TV schedule: Friday, 7:00-9:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5:00-7:00 p.m.; Sunday, 4:30-7:00 p.m.