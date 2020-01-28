This week in golf (Jan. 27-Feb. 2): TV schedules, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Waste Management Phoenix Open

Thursday-Sunday, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona

Course specs: Par 71, 7,261 yards, designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish (1986), redesigned by Tom Weiskopf (2014)

Purse: $7.3 million

Defending champion: Rickie Fowler

Notables in the field: Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Gary Woodland

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday/Friday 3-7:00 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Chanel), 3-6:00 p.m. (CBS); Sunday 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:00 p.m. (CBS)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday/Friday, 9:15 a.m. ET - 7 p.m. ET; Saturday/Sunday, 10:45 a.m.- 6 p.m. ET

European Tour

Saudi International

Thursday-Sunday, Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Course specs: Par 70, 7,010 yards, designed by Dave Sampson (2018)

Purse: $3.5 million

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson

Notables in the field: Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Shane Lowry, Ernie Els, Sergio Garcia, Lucas Herbert, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday/Friday, 3-5:00 a.m. ET and 6:30-9:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday/Sunday 4:30-9 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Champions

Morocco Champions

Thursday-Saturday, Samanah Golf Club, Marrakech, Morocco

Course specs: Par 72, designed by Jack Nicklaus (2008)

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Angel Cabrera, John Daly, Retief Goosen, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman, Colin Montgomerie, Mark O’Meara, Jose Maria Olazabal

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday/Friday, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)