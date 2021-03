This week in golf: TV schedule, tee times, info for Match Play and more

Kevin Kisner of the United States celebrates with the Walter Hagen Cup after defeating Matt Kuchar of the United States 3&2 during the final round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 31, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) -

Here's a look at what's happening on the PGA Tour this week, and how you can watch it:

World Golf Championships

Dell Technologies Match Play

Wednesday-Sunday, Austin (Texas) Country Club

Course specs: Par 71, 7,108 yards, designed by Pete Dye

Purse: $10.5 million ($1.8 million to winner)

Defending champion: Kevin Kisner (won 2019 event; last year’s tournament canceled because of pandemic)

Notables in the field: Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed, Tyrell Hatton, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Wednesday-Friday, 2-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 2-6 p.m. ET (NBC); Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-7 p.m. ET (NBC)

PGA Tour

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Course specs: Par 72, 7,670 yards, designed by the Tom Fazio

Purse: $3 million ($540,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Hudson Swafford

Notables in the field: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Daniel Chopra, K.J. Choi, Eric Cole, Thomas Detry, Tyler Duncan, Will Gordon, David Hearn, J.J. Henry, Richard S. Johnson, Kelly Kraft, Carl Pettersson, Thomas Pieters, Chase Seiffert, Roger Sloan, D.J. Trahan, Brandon Wu

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2:30-5:30. ET (Golf Channel)

LPGA

Kia Classic

Thursday-Sunday, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, California

Course specs: Par 72, 6,609 yards, designed by Arnold Palmer

Purse: $1.8 million

Defending champion: Nasa Hataoka

Notables in the field: Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim, Jeongeun Lee6, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang, So Yeon Ryu, Inbee Park, Jennifer Kupcho, Lydia Ko, Michelle Wie West, Sophia Popov, Brittany Altomare

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 9-11 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

European Tour

Kenya Savannah Classic

Tuesday-Friday, Karen Country Club, Nairobi, Kenya

Course specs: Par 71, 6,921 yards, designed by Jean Remi Martin

Purse: E1 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Justin Harding, Lucas Bjerregaard, Kurt Kitayama, George Coetzee, Sam Horsfield, Jayden Schaper, Jazz Janewattananond, Victor Dubuisson, S.S.P. Chawrasia, Toby Tree, Richard Bland, Greg Snow

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Tuesday-Wednesday, 6-11 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Thursday-Friday, 5:30-10 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Korn Ferry Tour

Club Car Championship at The Landings Club

Thursday-Sunday, Deer Creek Golf Course at The Landings Club, Savannah, Georgia

Course specs: Par 72, 7,128 yards, designed by the Tom Fazio

Purse: $600,000

Defending champion: Evan Harmeling

Notables in the field: Hayden Buckley, Marty Dou, Tommy Gainey, Nick Hardy, Vince India, Steve LeBrun, Jack Maguire, Tim O’Neal, Andy Pope, Davis Riley, Sam Saunders, Sahith Theegala, Braden Thornberry, Shad Tuten, Tyrone Van Aswegen

Tee times: TBD