This week in golf: TV schedule, tee times, info for Sony Open

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch (all times ET):

PGA Tour

Sony Open

Thursday-Sunday, Waialae CC, Honolulu

Course specs: Par 70, 7,044 yards, designed by Seth Raynor

Purse: $7.3 million ($1,350,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Kevin Na

Notables in the field: Matt Jones, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama, Takumi Kanaya, Keita Nakajima, Jerry Kelly, Omar Uresti, Emiliano Grillo, Ben Kohles, Austin Smotherman, Hayden Buckley

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday-Saturday, 7-10:30 p.m. (GC); Sunday, 6-10 p.m. (GC)

PGA Tour of Australasia/WPGA Australiasia

Australian PGA Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia

Course specs: Men – Par 71, 7,112 yards; Women – Par 72, 6,517 yards; designed by Michael Clayton

Purse: Men – $1 million; Women – $300,000

Defending champion: Adam Scott (2019); inaugural event for women

Notables in the field: Men – Min Woo Lee, Geoff Ogilvy, Zach Murray, Louis Dobbelaar, Adam Bland, Elvis Smylie, Rohan Blizard, Blake Proverbs, Jediah Morgan, Cooper Eccleston; Women – Sarah Kemp, Sarah Jane Smith, Su Oh, Charlotte Thomas, Elmay Viking

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday-Friday, 6-9:30 a.m. (GC); Saturday-Sunday, 6:30-10 a.m. (GC)

Asian Tour

Singapore International

Thursday-Sunday, Tanah Merah CC (Tampines), Singapore

Course specs: Par 72, 7,533 yards, designed by Phil Jacobs

Purse: $1 million

Defending champion: Matt Kuchar

Notables in the field: Jazz Janewattananond, Charlie Wi, Gavin Green, Joohyung "Tom" Kim, S.S.P. Chawrasia, Jeev Milkha Singh, Richard T. Lee, Rory Hie, Nicklaus Chiam, Jarin Todd, Honey Baisoya, Jeongwoo Ham, Kosuke Hamamoto, Berry Henson

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, midnight-4 a.m. (GC); Friday, 1-4 a.m. (GC); Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6:30 a.m. (GC)

Korn Ferry Tour

Bahamas Great Exuma Classic

Sunday-next Wednesday, Sandals Emerald Bay GC, Great Exuma, Bahamas

Course specs: Par 72, 7,001 yards, designed by Gregory J. Norman

Purse: $750,000 ($135,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Tommy Gainey (2020)

Notables in the field: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): None