This week in golf: TV schedule, tee times, info for Sony Open

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch (all times ET):
PGA Tour
Sony Open
Thursday-Sunday, Waialae CC, Honolulu
Course specs: Par 70, 7,044 yards, designed by Seth Raynor
Purse: $7.3 million ($1,350,000 to winner)
Defending champion: Kevin Na
Notables in the field: Matt Jones, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama, Takumi Kanaya, Keita Nakajima, Jerry Kelly, Omar Uresti, Emiliano Grillo, Ben Kohles, Austin Smotherman, Hayden Buckley
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday-Saturday, 7-10:30 p.m. (GC); Sunday, 6-10 p.m. (GC)
PGA Tour of Australasia/WPGA Australiasia
Australian PGA Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia
Course specs: Men – Par 71, 7,112 yards; Women – Par 72, 6,517 yards; designed by Michael Clayton
Purse: Men – $1 million; Women – $300,000
Defending champion: Adam Scott (2019); inaugural event for women
Notables in the field: Men – Min Woo Lee, Geoff Ogilvy, Zach Murray, Louis Dobbelaar, Adam Bland, Elvis Smylie, Rohan Blizard, Blake Proverbs, Jediah Morgan, Cooper Eccleston; Women – Sarah Kemp, Sarah Jane Smith, Su Oh, Charlotte Thomas, Elmay Viking
TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday-Friday, 6-9:30 a.m. (GC); Saturday-Sunday, 6:30-10 a.m. (GC)
Asian Tour
Singapore International
Thursday-Sunday, Tanah Merah CC (Tampines), Singapore
Course specs: Par 72, 7,533 yards, designed by Phil Jacobs
Purse: $1 million
Defending champion: Matt Kuchar
Notables in the field: Jazz Janewattananond, Charlie Wi, Gavin Green, Joohyung "Tom" Kim, S.S.P. Chawrasia, Jeev Milkha Singh, Richard T. Lee, Rory Hie, Nicklaus Chiam, Jarin Todd, Honey Baisoya, Jeongwoo Ham, Kosuke Hamamoto, Berry Henson
TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, midnight-4 a.m. (GC); Friday, 1-4 a.m. (GC); Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6:30 a.m. (GC)
Korn Ferry Tour
Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
Sunday-next Wednesday, Sandals Emerald Bay GC, Great Exuma, Bahamas
Course specs: Par 72, 7,001 yards, designed by Gregory J. Norman
Purse: $750,000 ($135,000 to winner)
Defending champion: Tommy Gainey (2020)
Notables in the field: TBD
TV schedule (all times ET): None