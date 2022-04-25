×

This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Mexico Open and other events

Getty Images

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch (all times ET):

PGA Tour

Mexico Open

Thursday-Sunday, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

Course specs: Par 71, 7.456 yards, designed by Gregory J. Norman

Purse: $7.3 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event (Alvaro Ortiz won Mexico Open last year on PGA Tour Latinoamerica)

Notables in the field: Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Robert Garrigus, Kevin Streelman, Austin Smotherman, Charley Hoffman, Manuel Inman, Ben Willman

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 3:30-6:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3:30-6:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS

LPGA

Palos Verdes Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Palos Verdes GC, Palos Verdes Estates, California

Course specs: Par 71, 6,450 yards, designed by William P. “Billy” Bell and George C. Thomas

Purse: $1.5 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Jin Young Ko, Inbee Park, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, a-Rachel Kuehn, a-Anna Davis

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 6:30-9:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 6:30-9:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 6-9 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 6-9 p.m., GC

PGA Tour Champions

Insperity Invitational

Friday-Sunday, The Woodlands CC, The Woodlands, Texas

Course specs: Par 72, 7,002 yards, designed by Robert von Hagge\Bruce Devlin

Purse: $2.3 million

Defending champion: Mike Weir

Notables in the field: Bernhard Langer, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Padraig Harrington, Steve Stricker, John Daly, Esteban Toledo, Stephen Ames, Woody Austin

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Friday, first round, 12-3 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-6 p.m., GC

DP World Tour

Catalunya Championship

Thursday-Sunday, PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness (Stadium), Girona, Spain

Course specs: Par 72, 7,353 yards, designed by Neil Coles

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Jason Scrivener, Adrian Meronk, James Morrison, Richard Bland, Jack Senior, Pep Angles, Nicolai Hojgaard, Ewen Ferguson, Tom Lewis

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 7 a.m.-11:30 p.m., GC

Birthdays

  • Tuesday: Mac O'Grady (71)
  • Thursday: Hal Sutton (64), John Daly (56)
  • Friday: Bill Glasson (62), Justin Thomas (29), Johnny Miller (75)
  • Sunday: Sepp Straka (29)

More articles like this
Golf Central

TV sked, tee times, info for Zurich, other tours

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch.
Golf Central

This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world, from Augusta to California, and how you can watch.

Jordan Spieth
Golf Central

Live stream schedule for Chevron, ANWA, Valero

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's and NBC Sports' coverage this week.