This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Mexico Open and other events

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch (all times ET):

PGA Tour

Mexico Open

Thursday-Sunday, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

Course specs: Par 71, 7.456 yards, designed by Gregory J. Norman

Purse: $7.3 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event (Alvaro Ortiz won Mexico Open last year on PGA Tour Latinoamerica)

Notables in the field: Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Robert Garrigus, Kevin Streelman, Austin Smotherman, Charley Hoffman, Manuel Inman, Ben Willman

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 3:30-6:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3:30-6:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS

LPGA

Palos Verdes Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Palos Verdes GC, Palos Verdes Estates, California

Course specs: Par 71, 6,450 yards, designed by William P. “Billy” Bell and George C. Thomas

Purse: $1.5 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Jin Young Ko, Inbee Park, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, a-Rachel Kuehn, a-Anna Davis

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 6:30-9:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 6:30-9:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 6-9 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 6-9 p.m., GC

PGA Tour Champions

Insperity Invitational

Friday-Sunday, The Woodlands CC, The Woodlands, Texas

Course specs: Par 72, 7,002 yards, designed by Robert von Hagge\Bruce Devlin

Purse: $2.3 million

Defending champion: Mike Weir

Notables in the field: Bernhard Langer, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Padraig Harrington, Steve Stricker, John Daly, Esteban Toledo, Stephen Ames, Woody Austin

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Friday, first round, 12-3 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-6 p.m., GC

DP World Tour

Catalunya Championship

Thursday-Sunday, PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness (Stadium), Girona, Spain

Course specs: Par 72, 7,353 yards, designed by Neil Coles

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Jason Scrivener, Adrian Meronk, James Morrison, Richard Bland, Jack Senior, Pep Angles, Nicolai Hojgaard, Ewen Ferguson, Tom Lewis

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 7 a.m.-11:30 p.m., GC

