This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Mexico Open and other events

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch (all times ET):
PGA Tour
Mexico Open
Thursday-Sunday, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
Course specs: Par 71, 7.456 yards, designed by Gregory J. Norman
Purse: $7.3 million
Defending champion: Inaugural event (Alvaro Ortiz won Mexico Open last year on PGA Tour Latinoamerica)
Notables in the field: Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Robert Garrigus, Kevin Streelman, Austin Smotherman, Charley Hoffman, Manuel Inman, Ben Willman
Tee times: Click here when available
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 3:30-6:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3:30-6:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS
LPGA
Palos Verdes Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Palos Verdes GC, Palos Verdes Estates, California
Course specs: Par 71, 6,450 yards, designed by William P. “Billy” Bell and George C. Thomas
Purse: $1.5 million
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Notables in the field: Jin Young Ko, Inbee Park, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, a-Rachel Kuehn, a-Anna Davis
Tee times: Click here when available
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 6:30-9:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 6:30-9:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 6-9 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 6-9 p.m., GC
PGA Tour Champions
Insperity Invitational
Friday-Sunday, The Woodlands CC, The Woodlands, Texas
Course specs: Par 72, 7,002 yards, designed by Robert von Hagge\Bruce Devlin
Purse: $2.3 million
Defending champion: Mike Weir
Notables in the field: Bernhard Langer, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Padraig Harrington, Steve Stricker, John Daly, Esteban Toledo, Stephen Ames, Woody Austin
Tee times: Click here when available
TV schedule: Friday, first round, 12-3 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-6 p.m., GC
DP World Tour
Catalunya Championship
Thursday-Sunday, PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness (Stadium), Girona, Spain
Course specs: Par 72, 7,353 yards, designed by Neil Coles
Purse: $2 million
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Notables in the field: Jason Scrivener, Adrian Meronk, James Morrison, Richard Bland, Jack Senior, Pep Angles, Nicolai Hojgaard, Ewen Ferguson, Tom Lewis
Tee times: Click here when available
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 7 a.m.-11:30 p.m., GC
Birthdays
- Tuesday: Mac O'Grady (71)
- Thursday: Hal Sutton (64), John Daly (56)
- Friday: Bill Glasson (62), Justin Thomas (29), Johnny Miller (75)
- Sunday: Sepp Straka (29)