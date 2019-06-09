What's in the bag: Canadian Open winner McIlroy

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy won the RBC Canadian Open by seven shots Sunday at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario. Here are the golf clubs he used to win:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M6 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80TX shaft; TaylorMade M5 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90TX shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P750 (4); TaylorMade P730 (5-9), with True Temper Project X 7.0 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48 degrees); TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (52, 56 and 60 degrees), with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Copper

BALL: TaylorMade TP5

Rory McIlroy routed the field at the RBC Canadian Open, something he's quite familiar with at the U.S. Open. As McIlroy eyes his fifth career major title, watch 'My Roots' to learn the backstory to his journey, exclusively on GolfPass. Click here to enjoy a free 7-day trial!

