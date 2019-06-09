Rory McIlroy won the RBC Canadian Open by seven shots Sunday at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario. Here are the golf clubs he used to win:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M6 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80TX shaft; TaylorMade M5 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90TX shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P750 (4); TaylorMade P730 (5-9), with True Temper Project X 7.0 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48 degrees); TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (52, 56 and 60 degrees), with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Copper

BALL: TaylorMade TP5

