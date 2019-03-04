What's in the bag: Honda Classic winner Keith Mitchell

By
Getty Images

Keith Mitchell birdied the 72nd hole to win the Honda Classic for his first PGA Tour title. Here's a look inside of his bag:

DRIVER: Mizuno ST190 (9.5 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS T1100 shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist 917F2 (16.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 90 shaft; Titleist TS2 (21 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 90 shaft

IRONS: Mizuno MP18 (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Golf Tour Issue shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (50, 54 and 59 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

Trending Content

More articles like this