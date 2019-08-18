Who's in, who's out: Presidents Cup qualifying comes to close at BMW

MEDINAH, Ill. – Automatic qualifying for the Presidents Cup came to a close Sunday at the BMW Championship.

There were no changes to either team’s top eight.

The United States will be represented in Australia by Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar and Bryson DeChambeau.

The Internationals will send Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Adam Scott, Abraham Ancer, Haotong Li, C.T. Pan and Cameron Smith.

Notable players not qualified for the U.S. and now in need of a captain’s pick from Tiger Woods are Tony Finau (9th), Gary Woodland (10th), Rickie Fowler (11th), Patrick Reed (12th), Phil Mickelson (16th), and Jordan Spieth (27th).

BMW Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage | FedExCup standings

Woods finished 13th in points and was non-committal earlier this week on whether he was still considering himself with one of his four selections. He would be just the second playing captain in Presidents Cup history, following Hale Irwin in 1994.

Finau, who finished fourth Sunday at the BMW after a final-round 69, was consciously thinking about trying to qualify for the U.S. team down the stretch.

"I knew what I needed to do this week," he said. "I'm proud I gave myself a chance to do that. Going into today, I knew I needed a top-3 finish this week as a consolation outside of trying to win the golf tournament. Once I knew Justin was pulling away going into the back nine, my goal was to finish in the top 2 or 3 to make the team."

The most notable miss on the International side was former world No. 1 Jason Day, who finished ninth in the points and is certainly expected to make it to Melbourne, leaving Ernie Els with three more picks at his disposal.

Day saw his 2018-19 PGA Tour season come to an end Sunday at the BMW and described it as “below average.” He will be absent from East Lake for the first time since 2012. Day, who split with caddie Steve Williams last week after just two months, said Sunday he intends to keep David Lutterus on the bag for the rest of the year. He will make fall starts at the CJ Cup, Zozo Championship, and Australian Open.