Why Phil Mickelson won't have his brother on the bag at Riviera

Tim Mickelson and Phil Mickelson at the 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Getty Images

LOS ANGELES – The Mickelson brothers won’t be teaming up this week at the Genesis Invitational.  

Tim Mickelson announced on Twitter that he won’t be on the bag as his brother, Phil, looks for his third career title at Riviera. Tim Mickelson said that he has a couple of “lingering injuries” and will be replaced this week by Mickelson’s swing coach, Andrew Getson.

Tim Mickelson said via text that a back issue flared up last week at Pebble Beach and he needs some rest. “I could have caddied (this week),” he said, “but it could have made it worse and then recovery may have taken longer.”

Mickelson has looped for his brother full time since late 2017.

Phil Mickelson is coming off a run of encouraging play, with back-to-back top-3 finishes in Saudi Arabia and Pebble Beach, pushing him back inside the top 60 in the world. He didn’t play a pro-am round Wednesday at Riviera and fulfilled his obligations on Tuesday night instead.

Outside the top 50 in the world, Mickelson isn’t yet qualified for next week’s WGC-Mexico Championship, which he won in 2018, but he said he wouldn’t play anyway because he has a trip planned with his family.

The Genesis is his fifth tournament start in a row.

