Here's a look at the equipment Rory McIlroy used to defend his title at the CJ Cup and reclaim world No. 1.
DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’ Li White 80 TX shaft; Stealth Plus+ (19 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 9X shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade P730 RORS proto (3-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade MG3 (46, 54, 58 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x