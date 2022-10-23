Here's a look at the equipment Rory McIlroy used to defend his title at the CJ Cup and reclaim world No. 1.

DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’ Li White 80 TX shaft; Stealth Plus+ (19 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 9X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P730 RORS proto (3-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade MG3 (46, 54, 58 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x