Women's Open payout: Anna Nordqvist collects $870k

A year ago, Sophia Popov took home $675,000 for winning the AIG Women's Open, which, at the time, featured a $4.5 million purse. With a $1.3 million bump this year, the $5.8 million purse made the Women's Open the biggest in women's major golf, some $300,000 ahead of the U.S. Women's Open.

The purse increase, of course, also raised the winner's cut to $870,000, which is what Anna Nordqvist collected on Sunday for winning at Carnoustie.

Here's a breakdown of what every player who made the cut took home: