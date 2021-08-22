Women's Open payout: Anna Nordqvist collects $870k

A year ago, Sophia Popov took home $675,000 for winning the AIG Women's Open, which, at the time, featured a $4.5 million purse. With a $1.3 million bump this year, the $5.8 million purse made the Women's Open the biggest in women's major golf, some $300,000 ahead of the U.S. Women's Open.
The purse increase, of course, also raised the winner's cut to $870,000, which is what Anna Nordqvist collected on Sunday for winning at Carnoustie.
Here's a breakdown of what every player who made the cut took home:
|Finish
|Player
|Earnings
|1
|Anna Nordqvist
|$870,000
|2
|Georgia Hall
|$435,978
|2
|Madeline Sagstrom
|$435,978
|2
|Lizette Salas
|$435,978
|5
|Minjee Lee
|$233,764
|5
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|$233,764
|7
|Patty Tavatanakit
|$164,487
|7
|Leonie Harm
|$164,487
|9
|Moriya Jutanugarrn
|$137,721
|10
|Marissa Steen
|$113,635
|10
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|$113,635
|10
|a-Louise Duncan
|$0
|13
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|$85,328
|13
|Mina Harigae
|$85,328
|13
|Leona Maguire
|$85,328
|13
|Brooke M. Henderson
|$85,328
|13
|Nelly Korda
|$85,328
|13
|Yealimi Noh
|$85,328
|13
|Sei Young Kim
|$85,328
|20
|Alice Hewson
|$65,279
|20
|Matilda Castren
|$65,279
|20
|Ayaka Furue
|$65,279
|20
|Lexi Thompson
|$65,279
|24
|Paula Reto
|$58,203
|24
|Wichanee Meechai
|$58,203
|26
|Elizabeth Szokol
|$52,895
|26
|Nasa Hataoka
|$52,895
|26
|Sanna Nuutinen
|$52,895
|29
|Haeji Kang
|$44,992
|29
|Albane Valenzuela
|$44,992
|29
|Stacy Lewis
|$44,992
|29
|Lydia Ko
|$44,992
|29
|Gaby Lopez
|$44,992
|34
|Carlota Ciganda
|$36,442
|34
|Angel Yin
|$36,442
|34
|Perrine Delacour
|$36,442
|34
|Hinako Shibuno
|$36,442
|34
|Su Oh
|$36,442
|39
|Megan Khang
|$30,583
|39
|Yuka Saso
|$30,583
|39
|Brittany Lincicome
|$30,583
|42
|Brittany Altomare
|$25,827
|42
|a-Lauren Walsh
|$0
|42
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|$25,827
|42
|Nicole Broch Larsen
|$25,827
|42
|Eun-Hee Ji
|$25,827
|42
|Jenny Shin
|$25,827
|48
|Gerina Piller
|$21,491
|48
|Jeongeun Lee6
|$21,491
|48
|Hannah Green
|$21,491
|48
|Atthaya Thitikul
|$21,491
|52
|Inbee Park
|$18,691
|52
|Jenny Coleman
|$18,691
|52
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|$18,691
|55
|Andrea Lee
|$16,921
|55
|Marina Alex
|$16,921
|55
|Kelsey MacDonald
|$16,921
|58
|Lauren Stephenson
|$15,740
|59
|Jessica Korda
|$14,858
|59
|Chella Choi
|$14,858
|61
|Christine Wolf
|$13,680
|61
|Aditi Ashok
|$13,680
|61
|a-Annabell Fuller
|$0
|64
|Jennifer Kupcho
|$13,091
|65
|Felicity Johnson
|$12,792
|66
|Laura Davies
|$12,499