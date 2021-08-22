Women's Open payout: Anna Nordqvist collects $870k

A year ago, Sophia Popov took home $675,000 for winning the AIG Women's Open, which, at the time, featured a $4.5 million purse. With a $1.3 million bump this year, the $5.8 million purse made the Women's Open the biggest in women's major golf, some $300,000 ahead of the U.S. Women's Open.

The purse increase, of course, also raised the winner's cut to $870,000, which is what Anna Nordqvist collected on Sunday for winning at Carnoustie.

Here's a breakdown of what every player who made the cut took home:

Finish Player Earnings
1 Anna Nordqvist $870,000
2 Georgia Hall $435,978
2 Madeline Sagstrom $435,978
2 Lizette Salas $435,978
5 Minjee Lee $233,764
5 Nanna Koerstz Madsen $233,764
7 Patty Tavatanakit $164,487
7 Leonie Harm $164,487
9 Moriya Jutanugarrn $137,721
10 Marissa Steen $113,635
10 Ariya Jutanugarn $113,635
10 a-Louise Duncan $0
13 Stephanie Kyriacou $85,328
13 Mina Harigae $85,328
13 Leona Maguire $85,328
13 Brooke M. Henderson $85,328
13 Nelly Korda $85,328
13 Yealimi Noh $85,328
13 Sei Young Kim $85,328
20 Alice Hewson $65,279
20 Matilda Castren $65,279
20 Ayaka Furue $65,279
20 Lexi Thompson $65,279
24 Paula Reto $58,203
24 Wichanee Meechai $58,203
26 Elizabeth Szokol $52,895
26 Nasa Hataoka $52,895
26 Sanna Nuutinen $52,895
29 Haeji Kang $44,992
29 Albane Valenzuela $44,992
29 Stacy Lewis $44,992
29 Lydia Ko $44,992
29 Gaby Lopez $44,992
34 Carlota Ciganda $36,442
34 Angel Yin $36,442
34 Perrine Delacour $36,442
34 Hinako Shibuno $36,442
34 Su Oh $36,442
39 Megan Khang $30,583
39 Yuka Saso $30,583
39 Brittany Lincicome $30,583
42 Brittany Altomare $25,827
42 a-Lauren Walsh $0
42 Emily Kristine Pedersen $25,827
42 Nicole Broch Larsen $25,827
42 Eun-Hee Ji $25,827
42 Jenny Shin $25,827
48 Gerina Piller $21,491
48 Jeongeun Lee6 $21,491
48 Hannah Green $21,491
48 Atthaya Thitikul $21,491
52 Inbee Park $18,691
52 Jenny Coleman $18,691
52 Pajaree Anannarukarn $18,691
55 Andrea Lee $16,921
55 Marina Alex $16,921
55 Kelsey MacDonald $16,921
58 Lauren Stephenson $15,740
59 Jessica Korda $14,858
59 Chella Choi $14,858
61 Christine Wolf $13,680
61 Aditi Ashok $13,680
61 a-Annabell Fuller $0
64 Jennifer Kupcho $13,091
65 Felicity Johnson $12,792
66 Laura Davies $12,499

