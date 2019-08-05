On the strength of a final-round 62, J.T. Poston cashed in for his maiden PGA Tour victory Sunday at the Wyndham Championship

And as a result reached a new career high on the Official World Golf Ranking.

Poston is now 77th in the world, up from 87 spots from 164th last week.

He got there by being the first player since Lee Trevino in 1974 to win a PGA Tour event without making a bogey.

In solo second, Webb Simpson continued his run of torrid play in Greensboro. Not only is he now in line to represent the U.S. at the Presidents Cup this December, but he's also up to 13th in the world, his highest rank in nearly seven years.

Tony Finau dropped from 13th to 14th, Gary Woodland from 14th to 16th, Matt Kuchar from 15th to 17th, as Rickie Fowler bumped up from No. 16 to No. 15.

Otherwise, the rest of the top 29 stayed totally unchanged.

Here is your Official World Golf Ranking top 10 for the week of Aug. 4, 2019: 1. Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay