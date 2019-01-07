Schauffele's Masters odds drop following Sentry TOC win

Xander Schauffele's stirring performance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions caught the eye of some bettors in Las Vegas.

Schauffele's odds to win the 2019 Masters opened at 60/1 when the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook started taking bets following the PGA Championship in August, and he was down to 50/1 heading into the new year. But after rallying past Gary Woodland to win the year's first event at Kapalua, including a course record-tying 62 in the final round, Schauffele's odds fell all the way to 30/1.

It means that Schauffele, who was a runner-up at The Open last summer and finished T-6 or better at the U.S. Open each of the last two years, now has the same betting odds to slip into a green jacket as the reigning champ, Patrick Reed.

Here's a look at the latest Masters odds courtesy of the Westgate, as Woodland and Bryson DeChambeau also saw their odds drop after strong outings in Maui:

12/1: Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth

14/1: Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas

16/1: Rickie Fowler

18/1: Jon Rahm

20/1: Bryson DeChambeau

25/1: Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Tony Finau

30/1: Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama

40/1: Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey

50/1: Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia, Marc Leishman, Adam Scott, Cameron Champ

60/1: Louis Oosthuizen, Webb Simpson, Thomas Pieters

80/1: Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker, Alex Noren, Danny Willett

100/1: Billy Horschel, Joaquin Niemann, Charley Hoffman, Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Branden Grace, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner, Aaron Wise

