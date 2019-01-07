Xander Schauffele's stirring performance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions caught the eye of some bettors in Las Vegas.

Schauffele's odds to win the 2019 Masters opened at 60/1 when the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook started taking bets following the PGA Championship in August, and he was down to 50/1 heading into the new year. But after rallying past Gary Woodland to win the year's first event at Kapalua, including a course record-tying 62 in the final round, Schauffele's odds fell all the way to 30/1.

It means that Schauffele, who was a runner-up at The Open last summer and finished T-6 or better at the U.S. Open each of the last two years, now has the same betting odds to slip into a green jacket as the reigning champ, Patrick Reed.

Here's a look at the latest Masters odds courtesy of the Westgate, as Woodland and Bryson DeChambeau also saw their odds drop after strong outings in Maui:

12/1: Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth

14/1: Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas

16/1: Rickie Fowler

18/1: Jon Rahm

20/1: Bryson DeChambeau

25/1: Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Tony Finau

30/1: Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama

40/1: Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey

50/1: Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia, Marc Leishman, Adam Scott, Cameron Champ

60/1: Louis Oosthuizen, Webb Simpson, Thomas Pieters

80/1: Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker, Alex Noren, Danny Willett

100/1: Billy Horschel, Joaquin Niemann, Charley Hoffman, Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Branden Grace, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner, Aaron Wise