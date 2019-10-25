Yaelimi Noh took control of the LPGA Q-Series field on Friday, following her back-to-back 69s with a third-round, bogey-free 66 at Pinehurst Resort. Noh sits at 9 under overall.

But Noh is used to being near the top of leaderboards. In August, Noh finished runner-up as a non-member at the Cambia Portland Classic after Monday qualifying to earn her way into the field. She now holds the 54-hole lead in North Carolina, just as she did in Portland that week.

“I know I’m ready and have what it takes to play on the LPGA because of this year, but playing well right now feels really good,” Noh said after her round on Friday.

One shot behind Noh sits University of Alabama alumna, Emma Talley, who shot a third-round 66 to move her into solo second place at 8 under par.

Lauren Kim, who held the 36 hole lead, double bogeyed her last hole of the day to shoot even par and fall into a tie for third place with Muni He (67) and Maia Schechter (66).

The third and final stage of the LPGA Qualifying Tournament is being contested over 144 holes, with the first 72 played at Pinehurst No. 6. A minimum of the top 45 players and ties will earn LPGA status at the end of the competition. There are 98 players in the field.

A complete list of scores can be found here.