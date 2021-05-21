Y.E. Yang, 2009 champion over Tiger Woods, disqualified at PGA Championship

Y.E. Yang was disqualified following the second round of the PGA Championship. 

Yang, 49, was DQ'd because of violating Rule 3.3b when he signed an incorrect scorecard on Friday. Yang put down a 4 on the par-4 10th, where he actually made 5. 

Yang would have missed the cut regardless after shooting an 85 in the second round. Yang hasn't made the cut at the PGA Championship since 2015. 

Yang famously won the 2009 PGA Championship, his lone major win, after overcoming a two-shot deficit to Tiger Woods on the final day of the tournament. 

