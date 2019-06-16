PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Phil Mickelson will be 57 years old when the U.S. Open returns to Pebble Beach in 2027, which made Sunday’s final round bittersweet.

The moment was magnified by the constant reminder from the gallery that Sunday was also Lefty’s 49th birthday and he was serenaded with endless renditions of “Happy Birthday.”

“Heard it a decent amount. It's pretty cool. The people here have been so nice to me and I'm very thankful,” said Mickelson following a closing 72 that left him tied for 55th following his round.

Although he appreciated the sentiment, the ever-present well wishes only served to remind him that the clock is running out in his quest to complete the career Grand Slam. In 28 starts in the U.S. Open Mickelson has six runner-up finishes.

“Dealing with losing in this game is a huge thing because even the greatest winners win such a small percentage of the time,” Mickelson said. “I have had so many special moments here at Pebble Beach that I can't help but play here and not be thankful and appreciative and grateful for all the gifts that I've been given and to be able to play and compete in this event.”

Mickelson’s first start as a professional was at the ’92 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and he has won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am five times, including his victory earlier this year.