As a golfer, things don't get much better than being able to play iconic Pebble Beach on your birthday. For Phil Mickelson, that was the case Sunday at the U.S. Open, and he was even treated to a warm welcome on the first tee from the fans.

Mickelson, 49, has long been one of the crowd favorites on Tour, and that only magnified this week at Pebble Beach. Lefty won there earlier this year, and was chasing the elusive U.S. Open title that has evaded him his entire career that would have completed the career Grand Slam.

