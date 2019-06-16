Watch: Fans sing 'happy birthday' to Mickelson on first tee at Pebble Beach

Getty Images

As a golfer, things don't get much better than being able to play iconic Pebble Beach on your birthday. For Phil Mickelson, that was the case Sunday at the U.S. Open, and he was even treated to a warm welcome on the first tee from the fans.

 

Mickelson, 49,  has long been one of the crowd favorites on Tour, and that only magnified this week at Pebble Beach. Lefty won there earlier this year, and was chasing the elusive U.S. Open title that has evaded him his entire career that would have completed the career Grand Slam.

Happy Birthday, Phil!

More articles like this
Golf Central

@GC U.S. Open tracker: Final round underway

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The season's third major is taking place at Pebble Beach. Follow along for live updates on all the action at the U.S. Open.
Golf Central

Tiger Tracker: Out at 2:56 p.m. ET in Rd. 4

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

We're tracking three-time U.S. Open champion Tiger Woods at this week's major championship at Pebble Beach.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

How to watch the U.S. Open on TV and online

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The U.S. Open is this week at Pebble Beach. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's third major on TV and online.