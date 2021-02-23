Final qualifying sites for the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

The USGA announced Tuesday the 11 final qualifying sites for this year's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

The 36-hole qualifiers will take place either May 24 (Texas, Japan) or June 7 (the other nine qualifiers).

Open qualifying for the June 17-20 national championship returns this year after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the annual U.K. qualifier remains off of the schedule. Instead, a three-event qualifying series on the European Tour will be used to determine those spots. The top 10 aggregate point earners from the Betfred British Masters, Made in HimmerLand and Porsche European Open will be exempt into the U.S. Open.

“The U.S. Open is a uniquely democratic championship that offers thousands of golfers of all backgrounds a chance to qualify through a traditional two-stage process that was established in 1959,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, Championships. “Allied Golf Associations in the United States, along with the Japan Golf Association, Golf Canada and the European Tour, collaborate to provide players with a qualifying path to the U.S. Open that celebrates and reinforces the theme ‘From Many, One.’”

Last month, the USGA revealed 109 sites for local qualifying, which runs April 26 to May 18 in 43 U.S. states and Canada. To be eligible for qualifying, a player must have a handicap not exceeding 1.4, or be a professional.

Ken Venturi (1964) and Orville Moody (1969) are the only players to win the U.S. Open after qualifying through both local and final play. Gene Littler (1961), Julius Boros (1963), Jerry Pate (1976), Steve Jones (1996), Michael Campbell (2005) and Lucas Glover (2009) won after advancing through final qualifying.

In 2019, the USGA accepted 9,125 entries for the championship at Pebble Beach, the eighth consecutive year that entries topped 9,000. The record of 10,127 was established for the 2014 championship at Pinehurst.

Here is a look at the final qualifying schedule:

International (2)

Monday, May 24

Asia – The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan

Monday, June 7

Canada – RattleSnake Point Golf Club (CopperHead Course), Milton, Ontario

United States (9)

Monday, May 24

Dallas Athletic Club (Blue and Gold Courses), Dallas, Texas

Monday, June 7