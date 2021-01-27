Qualifying will return for the 121st U.S. Open. The USGA announced on Wednesday 109 local qualifying sites for the championship, which will take place June 17-20 at Torrey Pines South outside San Diego, California.

The USGA canceled qualifying last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and established an all-exempt field at Winged Foot. There were 9.125 entrants into local qualifying for the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. The record is 10,217 for the 2014 edition at Pinehurst No. 2.

Local qualifying is conducted over 18 holes, taking place April 26-May 18 in 43 U.S. states and Canada.

Players who advance out of local qualifying will join a group of locally exempt players in final qualifying, which will be conducted over 36 holes. Dates and courses will be announced in February.

2021 U.S. Open Championship Local Qualifying Sites (109)

Monday, April 26 (1)

Fox Den C.C., Knoxville, Tenn.

Tuesday, April 27 (3)

Hoakalei C.C., Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Huntington Crescent Club, Huntington, N.Y.

Duke University G.C., Durham, N.C.

Wednesday, April 28 (1)

Waterlefe Golf & River Club, Bradenton, Fla.

Thursday, April 29 (7)

Mission Inn R. & C. (El Campeon Course), Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

Mayacoo Lakes C.C., West Palm Beach, Fla.

Oakbourne C.C., Lafayette, La.

Columbia C.C. (Ridgewood/Tall Pines Courses), Blythewood, S.C.

Jackson (Tenn.) C.C.

Amarillo (Texas) C.C.

The Pines C.C., Morgantown, W.Va.

Saturday, May 1 (1)

The King Kamehameha G.C., Wailuku, Hawaii

Monday, May 3 (16)

El Niguel C.C., Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Indian Ridge C.C. (Grove Course), Palm Desert, Calif.

Patterson Club, Fairfield, Conn.

Plantation Bay G. & C.C. (Club de Bonmont Course), Ormond Beach, Fla.

Marietta C.C., Kennesaw, Ga.

Cog Hill G. & C.C. (Dubsdread Course), Lemont, Ill.

The C.C. of Indianapolis, Indianapolis, Ind.

Beaver Hills C.C., Cedar Falls, Iowa

Eastward Ho! C.C., Chatham, Mass.

Muskegon (Mich.) C.C.

North Shore C.C., Glen Head, N.Y.

Oak Tree C.C. (East Course), Edmond, Okla.

The C.C. of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Escondido Golf & Lake Club, Horseshoe Bay, Texas

Alpine C.C., Highland, Utah

Gold Mountain G.C. (Olympic Course), Bremerton, Wash.

Tuesday, May 4 (12)

Hot Springs C.C. (Arlington Course), Hot Springs, Ark.

El Macero (Calif.) C.C.

Andalusia C.C., La Quinta, Calif.

The Club at Ruby Hill, Pleasanton, Calif.

Collindale G.C., Fort Collins, Colo.

Cherry Blossom G.C., Georgetown, Ky.

Northwest G.C., Silver Spring, Md.

Legends Club, Prior Lake, Minn.

Green Brook C.C., North Caldwell, N.J.

New Mexico State University G.C., Las Cruces, N.M.

Beechmont C.C., Cleveland, Ohio

Whitestone G.C., Benbrook, Texas

Wednesday, May 5 (5)

RTJ Golf Trail at Silver Lakes (Backbreaker/Heartbreaker Courses), Glencoe, Ala.

The Preserve G.C., Carmel, Calif.

Arroyo Trabuco G.C., Mission Viejo, Calif.

Orange Tree G.C., Orlando, Fla.

Butler (Pa.) C.C.

Thursday, May 6 (11)

Sewailo G.C., Tucson, Ariz.

Bermuda Dunes (Calif.) C.C. (Classic Course)

La Purisima G.C., Lompoc, Calif.

Classic Club, Palm Desert, Calif.

Hobe Sound (Fla.) C.C.

Bear’s Paw C.C., Naples, Fla.

Bay Point G.C. (Nicklaus Course), Panama City Beach, Fla.

Buckhorn Springs G. & C.C., Valrico, Fla.

Hillendale C.C., Phoenix, Md.

River Landing G.C. (River Course), Wallace, N.C.

The Federal Club, Glen Allen, Va.

Sunday, May 9 (1)

Palmer (Alaska) G.C.

Monday, May 10 (25)

Phoenix (Ariz.) C.C.

Dragonfly G.C., Madera, Calif.

Peach Tree G. & C.C., Marysville, Calif.

Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo.

Shuttle Meadow C.C., Berlin, Conn.

Shingle Creek G.C., Orlando, Fla.

The Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The Club at Weston Hills (Tour Course), Weston, Fla.

Cantigny G.C., Wheaton, Ill.

South Bend (Ind.) C.C.

Barton Hills C.C., Ann Arbor, Mich.

Medina (Minn.) G. & C.C.

Spencer T. Olin G.C., Alton, Mo.

The G.C. at Creekmoor, Raymore, Mo.

Beatrice (Neb.) C.C.

Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.

UNM Championship G.C., Albuquerque, N.M.

Whippoorwill Club, Armonk, N.Y.

Mohawk G.C., Schenectady, N.Y.

Ravenwood G.C., Victor, N.Y.

Willamette Valley C.C., Canby, Ore.

Indian Valley C.C., Telford, Pa.

Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

The Club at Comanche Trace (Valley/Hills Courses), Kerrville, Texas

Gamble Sands, Brewster, Wash.

Tuesday, May 11 (4)

Ironwood C.C. (South Course), Palm Desert, Calif.

Ledgemont C.C., Seekonk, Mass.

Missoula (Mont.) C.C.

The Bridges G.C., Gunter, Texas

Wednesday, May 12 (5)

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes G.C., Maricopa, Ariz.

Wichita (Kan.) C.C.

The Steel Club, Hellertown, Pa.

Hidden Glen C.C., Cedarburg, Wis.

Riverton (Wyo.) C.C.

Thursday, May 13 (4)

The Grand G.C., San Diego, Calif.

CommonGround G.C., Aurora, Colo.

RedHawk G.C., Nampa, Idaho

C.C. of York, York, Pa.

Monday, May 17 (12)

The C.C. at DC Ranch, Scottsdale, Ariz.

The C.C. of Winter Haven (Fla.)

Callaway Resort & Gardens (Mountainview Course), Pine Mountain, Ga.

Illini C.C., Springfield, Ill.

Crumpin-Fox Club, Bernardston, Mass.

Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort (Sun Course), Las Vegas, Nev.

Pinewild C.C. (Magnolia Course), Pinehurst, N.C.

Maketewah C.C., Cincinnati, Ohio

Catawba Island Club, Port Clinton, Ohio

Kinsale G. & F.C., Powell, Ohio

Elmhurst C.C., Moscow, Pa.

Lakeside C.C., Houston, Texas

Tuesday, May 18 (1)

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (Heathlands Course), Caledon, Ontario, Canada